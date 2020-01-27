Legacies season 2 episode 11 promo: A different kind of Cupid







When you get a chance to see Legacies season 2 episode 11 on The CW this coming Thursday, it’s going to feel unexpected. After all, a big part of this show is all about taking some of what you know and then flipping it upside-down.

For the sake of some of what is coming up next on “What Cupid Problem?”, the writers are going to be doing that with that said character front and center. What we know about this Cupid is that, on the surface, they’ll have at least some of the pretense of the one you know from lore — you know, one that often deals with a currency of love and romance.

Yet, there may be something darker underneath the surface here, and that something looks just a little bit demonic. The way that the promo ends is rather shocking, and it suggests that this is yet another monster that needs to be dealt with in the world of the Salvatore School.

As entertaining as some of this is going to be, we do think there is a larger question that is going to be lying underneath the surface — and it’s really as simple as this. When are we getting Kai Parker? We know that some characters are starting to gravitate very much close to that character, and it does make you start to raise some of those questions as to when Chris Wood will actually rear his head. It should happen within the next couple of episodes, but for now, it doesn’t appear as though the writers are in a hurry. They want to establish the story and lift up some of the stakes before they get to seeing what he’s up to now. It’s going to be exciting, and it could set the stage for a big chunk of episodes this season.

Consider this episode, overall, to be some sort of strange pre-Valentine’s Day story straight from the underworld.

