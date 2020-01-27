The Sinner season 3 spoilers: Details on first two episodes







The Sinner season 3 is inching ever closer to its February 6 premiere date on USA, and all signs point to a very intense season. There’s a new mystery, a new lead in Matt Bomer, and everything that you loved about the first two seasons tonally. Be prepared for an intriguing case in the early going, but then some new mysteries and clues sprouting on the other side.

Do you want a few more details about the immediate future of the series now? Then we’ve got the hookup for that here! Below, you can check out (via SpoilerTV) the first details on the upcoming season and some of what you can expect.

Part 1 (February 6) – Detective Ambrose investigates a tragic yet suspicious car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester.

Part 2 (February 13) – Ambrose looks into Jamie and Nick’s relationship before the crash. Jamie begins to unravel.

These may not be the longest descriptions in the world for given episodes, but one of the things that you should definitely know in advance here is that Jamie is the sort of character who will present himself one way — innocent. Bomer’s character is not going to be coming across as altogether noteworthy insofar as his past goes … at least at first. When Nick, who he knows from college, arrives to the scene, things are going to begin changing. Then, they will change some more as we see the series evolve and what happened in the past come to light.

Remember here that The Sinner is hyping up the upcoming season as a new mystery stuffed full of some of the most shocking twists and turns we’ve seen to date. Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to see what lies ahead live up to that high standard and then some.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Sinner, including details on other episodes

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Sinner season 3?

Be sure to share now in the comments, and also stick around for some additional news on the series. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







