Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7: Watch opening minutes of the premiere







While you may have to wait until February 6 to see the full Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 premiere, you don’t have to wait to see the opening!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see the first 99 seconds of the upcoming episode — it’s one that showcases a lot of humor, but also a situation revolving around an assassination attempt. (Yes, this show can find the humor in everything.) Yet, over time the scene becomes a little bit less about the actual mission that the Nine-Nine is on, but more about the people who they interact with. Also, you get to hear Jake Peralta use the word “manhunter” … definitely not something that we had high on the list of things we anticipated hearing today.

The most pleasant surprise within this preview is getting to see none other than Vanessa Bayer spend some time with former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg — also, Raymond Holt shows up in a pace that is certainly different from where you would expect to see him.

One of the best things entering season 7 is simply this — knowing that there is going to be a season 8. The early renewal is welcome, especially when you consider the news that The Good Place will be coming to a close next week. At the moment, NBC needs as many quality comedies as it can. Remember that Will & Grace is also coming to an end for the second time, and this time that ending will more than likely stick. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the best escapism-based shows out there. While it may be about real situations a lot of the time, they always look at things through a humorous lens featuring characters you love.

Also, we hope that the run of cold opens this season matches some of the great ones we’ve gotten in the past. These are almost tiny 90-second episodes in their own right.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments.

