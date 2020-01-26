Shark Tank season 11 return date: When will new episodes air on ABC?







Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC? It’d be great if it was — but, unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a while to see what is coming up next.

The bad news is that for the next month or so, you’re going to be stuck waiting to see a lot of your favorite Sharks back on the air. ABC is not running new episodes tonight opposite the Grammys or next week against the Super Bowl. After the Oscars (which also air on ABC) February 9, you’re going to see the network shifting over to American Idol as their primary Sunday-night staple alongside the return of The Rookie. Shark Tank is going to have a new home, and it’s going to be on Fridays.

If you are interested in some additional news on that subject, we advise you to take a look at the official press release below:

Friday nights are about to see some shark-infested waters when “Shark Tank,” the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy(R) Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show currently in its 11th season, returns to its FRIDAY time slot on FEB. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), while the hit comedy “American Housewife” moves to a new spot on the ABC comedy block beginning WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT).

For those overly concerned about the future of Shark Tank on Friday nights, don’t be. Remember that the series has a habit of performing very well in this timeslot — they have gotten a multiude of renewals here, and we have a feeling that this is something that is going to happen again. This show is an ABC staple — just think about the impact it’s had on people all over the world! We know that there have been various retrospectives about it already, but likely even more will come out whenever the series does end. (We will say that, personally, we would’ve been fine if the show never left Friday nights — it had such a comfortable home there where it drew good numbers.)

