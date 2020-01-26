NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14: When will first promo arrive?







As you may have known already, there is no new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on the air tonight. Go ahead and blame the Grammys for it. The same goes for next week due to the Super Bowl, and the week after that due to the Oscars.

If you’re looking for a little bit of positive news from the past several days, it’s this — CBS has already put out some of the first news about the first episode back on February 16, which you can read about over at the link here. We definitely welcome having that scoop to pass along, but there are some other questions worth wondering about, as well. Take, for example, when we’re going to see the first promo. This is where we could see some footage of one of the most exciting storylines of the season — G. Callen working in order to track down Anna’s whereabouts. He’s going to recruit Nell in the hopes of finding more information on her.

Do we expect the Anna storyline to be resolved on February 16? Probably not — it would be wishful thinking to suggest that it would be resolved then and that Callen would be able to track her down so fast. Yet, this episode could be a foundation to other things to come.

We’re anticipating the first promo to air either on or around February 9 — while it’s possible CBS could air one early tonight during the Grammys, we don’t want to be too optimistic on the subject right now. We know that typically, the network doesn’t put out information on upcoming episodes until a week before the installments air.

