Batwoman episode 12 return date hopes for Ruby Rose, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, do you find yourself curious in getting the Batwoman episode 12 return date — or, more details as to what is coming up next? Consider this article your foundation to a whole future of the Ruby Rose series.

In case you weren’t aware already, tonight’s new episode of the series is going to be the final one for the next few weeks. In case you’re wondering what the reasoning for that is, the simple answer is that we’re going to be seeing the Super Bowl and then the Oscars on the air. When the dust settles, Batwoman isn’t going to compete with either of those. The CW just isn’t altogether interested in the show losing some ratings. That is why the series is not coming back on the air until Sunday, February 16.

Another benefit in waiting? Once you get to February 16, there are a smaller number of major events that will cause the show to go off the air. That means more consecutive episodes and chances for the story to build.

In general, one of the things we are the most excited to behold coming up is getting a chance to learn a little more about the bizarre Crisis on Infinite Earths change — you know, the one that has allowed Rachel Skarsten to get some very creative work on this show. Also, how is the magazine cover going to impact Batwoman’s secret identity? These are some things worth wondering about.

The second part of this season will spend more time exploring what it means for Batwoman to be a hero, while also working to dive into new levels of Gotham City mythology. We’re sure that some more threats are going to arrive and more comic tie-ins at the same time. While we don’t think that there are any big crossovers coming up in the future, there are going to be opportunities still to see how one show impacts the other in this post-Crisis world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Batwoman right away!

What do you want to see when it comes to Batwoman episode 12?

Are there any specific stories that you want to see unravel? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







