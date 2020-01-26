Homeland season 8 premiere spoilers: First ‘Deception Indicated’ details







With Shameless season 10 wrapping up its run on Showtime this week, it mostly means that Homeland season 8 is just about here! The much-anticipated final season will be kicking off in seven days’ time, and this is one that is going to feature a lot of drama and complication.

When the premiere is here, Carrie Mathison is going to be deep in recovery — and also in another part of the world. Meanwhile, you are going to see Saul in his position as National Security adviser, and just about everyone is going to be on edge as we gear up for new threats. Signs point to these characters eventually finding their way to the Middle East, which could bring the show back to its roots.

So what makes where we are so interesting at the moment? It has a few things to do with this: The simple fact that Carrie is not the same woman she was many years ago. She will perceive solutions and problems in a very different way than she once did. She’s went through everything with Quinn and Brody, in addition to her more recent time away.

While we’re not sure that there will be a happy ending come the series finale, we at least hope that some characters will have an opportunity to see some peace. It would also be nice to see a few different characters who haven’t been a part of Homeland in some substantial period of time.

For a few more details on what’s coming, short as they may be, check out the full Homeland season 8 premiere synopsis below:

Carrie recovers in Germany; Saul negotiates; Max has a new mission.

Be prepared now for drama, in addition to the show taking on issues that are somewhat forward-thinking in nature.

