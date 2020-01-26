The Bachelor spoilers: More of Peter Weber, Victoria Fuller’s date







As we look towards the new episode of The Bachelor airing on ABC Monday night, one thing is very much clear — we’re going to have an opportunity to see Victoria Fuller tormented in all sorts of ways.

We’ve already told you about what may very well be one of the shadiest production moves of all time — finding a way to ensure that her ex Chase Rice is the country artist performing at the end of the date. This is something that neither Peter nor Victoria nor even Chase were aware of in advance and yet, the production team was able to somehow figure this out.

Now, we’re learning that even before Victoria reunites with Chase in the most uncomfortable fashion ever, there are other ways things are going to be super-comfortable. Thank an amusement park for that. This part of the date is a little more par-for-the-course with this show, as Victoria is going to be put through her paces having to confront her fears on some scary rides. (To think, if she’s nervous going on something at an amusement park, she wouldn’t handle being up in the air with a pilot all too well.)

Obviously, nothing too terrible happens with Victoria aboard some of these rides. After all, she makes it to the date after the fact! Based on the way that a lot of these Bachelor dates go, the part with the musical guest happens at the very end and they deal with all of the other drama beforehand. It’s more than likely the same here. They’ll get through that and maybe bond amidst the craziness going on around them.

