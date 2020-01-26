Call the Midwife season 9 episode 5 spoilers: The Sound of Music tie-in







There’s a lot of interesting stuff coming on Call the Midwife season 9 episode 5 but, at least to us, the most interesting thing is how the show incorporates the era.

It’s still crazy to think about how The Sound of Music was relevant all the way back in the time period of the series and then also, how it manages to be in the public consciousness today. It’s a tie in some ways to the way that the characters perceived and consumed film, even if the Call the Midwife world is fictional. It’s also quite fun to see that within this episode, not every character is going to be interested in the movie — even though it becomes this multi-generational hit.

So while references to the classic musical may be fun, rest assured that there is a lot of other interesting stuff going down in this episode, as well. After all, this entire episode is going to serve as a great chance to experience some characters learning a little bit more about themselves, and also for Dr. Turner and Shelagh’s kids to leave a helping hand in order to ensure that they find some time to focus on their romance.

For all of the details now, including the more devastating storylines, be sure to check out the full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 5 synopsis:

Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is at a loss when she cares for diabetic and recovering cancer patient Albert Calthorp (Jay Simpson), whose capable wife Grace (Sam Spiro) refuses to accept further help.

Grace spends her time caring for her husband, her elderly, ailing mother Minnie (Stephanie Fayerman), and her daughter Ingrid (Lottie Rice) who has a three year-old and is about to have another baby. Grace’s dismissiveness of Sister Frances leaves her feeling in the way.

Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) become involved with an anxious new father, Ronald (Karl Davies). Determined to be there for the actual birth of his first born, Ronald gets on Nurse Crane’s nerves during the delivery.

Meanwhile, Violet (Annabelle Apsion) is given two tickets to the new hit movie The Sound Of Music – but with Fred’s (Cliff Parisi) disinterest in the film, Violet decides to raffle them off, with all proceeds going to the incubator fund.

With Timothy (Max Macmillan) home for the summer holidays and the surgery as busy as ever, the Turners (Stephen McGann and Laura Main) feel the romance may be going out of their marriage. It’s up to Timothy, Angela (Alice Brown) and May (April Rae Hoang) to give their parents a night off – but they’re not sure how…

What do you want to see in regards to Call the Midwife season 9 episode 5?

