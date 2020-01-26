Saturday Night Live cold open: Jon Lovitz plays Alan Dershowitz in Hell







Given that tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode was the first one of the new year, the cold open possibilities were endless! Yet, it was fairly easy to pinpoint the direction that they would probably go. Given how many headlines as of late were about impeachment, it made the most sense for the writers to be laser-focused on that perhaps more than anything else. They could bring back Alec Baldwin if they chose, or just do some sort of spoof on the hearing.

Did they go in the direction we anticipated? Well, at least to some extent. We saw the show’s version of Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell, as the two had a discussion in the Senate chamber about the impeachment hearing. The big surprise was that we ended up seeing Jon Lovitz stop by as Alan Dershowitz, who was there to defend President Trump amidst the impeachment hearings.

Eventually, this sketch got completely weird — and Dershowitz ended up going to Hell, where he met a version of Satan played by Kate McKinnon. The jokes about podcasts, including the sponsors, were pretty spot-on.

If there was a weakness to this sketch, we’d argue that Lovitz may have been a little bit rusty at first in the sketch. Yet, his demeanor and style was enough to draw a few different laughs. Oh, and things went totally wrong once we saw Adam Driver enter the fray as Jeffrey Epstein. Also, we had the writer of Baby Shark and also Flo from Progressive and eventually … Mr. Peanut? Apparently, he’s done a lot of kids in due to peanut allergies … so once again, as dark as dark can be.

As weird as this cold open was, it was one of the funniest ones that we’ve had a chance to see in a long time. We much appreciate anytime that there’s a cold open that pushes the envelope … but this really took things to another level.

