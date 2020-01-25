The Good Doctor season 3 spoilers: Downton Abbey alum to appear







In the midst of all of the excitement that has been going on over Monday’s Morgan-heavy The Good Doctor, there’s a little bit of casting news that has fallen by the wayside. After all, we’re going to be seeing an appearance from Allen Leech!

As it turns out, you are going to be seeing the Downton Abbey alum (hello, Tom Branson) on Monday’s new episode as Morgan’s brother Ariel, a character who will bring with him a good bit of conflict. We already knew that her mother was going to have a prominent part in the episode; this is just adding more intrigue to the overall story. After all, it seems like the rivalry between these two characters will manifest itself onscreen in an interesting way.

For a little bit more insight on this subject, just check out some of what Fiona Gubelmann had to say to TVLine:

“Morgan and Ariel’s relationship is definitely strained … It’s really challenging for Morgan to feel close to him when she is constantly being compared to him and made to feel lesser than him.”

Upon reading this, it’s easy to figure out why Morgan entered the world of the show as competitive as she was.

While we don’t expect Leech to stick around for the long-term right now, one of the good things about him popping in for an appearance now is that it opens the door for more a little bit later on down the road. We don’t imagine that Morgan is going to be departing the St. Bonaventure Hospital anytime soon — we just hope that her story involving her family is a little bit different than what we’ve seen for Claire and Shaun recently. Both of them have lost parental figures recently, and given that the word “death” is in this episode’s title (“Sex and Death”), it’s fair to say that we are a little bit nervous. It’s hard not to be with a show so unafraid to push the envelope.

