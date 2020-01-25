Is Tosin Cole leaving Doctor Who for new AMC project?







Is Tosin Cole leaving Doctor Who? While nothing is confirmed at this very moment, we recognize why there is some speculation on the subject.

For some more news when it comes to Doctor Who in video form, remember to check out the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Let’s go ahead and break down some of the speculation now. According to a new report from Deadline, Cole has been set as a lead opposite Courtney B. Vance in the upcoming AMC courtroom drama 61st Street. This is a series that will also feature Bentley Green and will count Michael B. Jordan as an executive producer.

Here is some of what the report has to say about the series, and about the role that Cole has:

61st Street is a timely and relevant story that echoes projects such as Just Mercy, Clemency and When They See Us. It follows Moses Johnson (Cole), a promising black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as cops and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

Given that this show has already received a two-season commitment for eight episodes each, it’s clear that it’s going to be around for a good while.

As for what this means for Cole’s future on Doctor Who, we can’t say that we’re altogether optimistic. The schedule required to play a character like Ryan is so demanding that it’s almost impossible to imagine that he would be able to balance out that show with another. There are also some difficulties with doing Doctor Who in terms of finding a spotlight — given that there are three Companions, it’s somewhat challenging for any of them to have a substantial amount of limelight. We know that star Jodie Whittaker is planning to return for a season 13, but that doesn’t mean everyone else will.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who

Do you think that Tosin Cole could be leaving Doctor Who?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







