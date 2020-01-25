Vicki Gunvalson leaving Real Housewives of Orange County after 14 years







In the world of television, all things must end — and that is even true when you are one of the longest-tenured people in your genre of all time.

It’s been almost a decade and a half since the start of The Real Housewives as a franchise, and while there have been a number of various cast members who have come and gone, Vicki Gunvalson was one of the constants. She was there from the beginning on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she’s been there every step of the way … until now.

In a new post on Instagram, Vicki officially confirmed that she is departing the Bravo series after fourteen years, and is now looking forward to some other ventures — ones that will include a podcast. Vicki’s absence will be felt on her original show, but there’s no indication that the franchise itself will be over anytime soon. It’s been able to develop a loyal following over time thanks to the investment that you form with some of the women — you follow their lives, and that is one of the reasons why doing this show can be so demanding. If you are a Housewife, you have to be okay with being fully accessible — and Vicki was that for many years.

While we’ll take some time to see what the future holds for Vicki, one thing feels clear — The Real Housewives franchise as we know it won’t quite be the same. Nobody else knew or understood these shows in an onscreen way more than she did.

Are you surprised to see Vicki Gunvalson leaving at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







