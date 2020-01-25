This Is Us season 4 episode 12 air date change: It’s coming sooner!







Consider this some good news for everyone wanting to check out This Is Us season 4 episode 12 sooner rather than later. You’ll now have a chance to!

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, remember to check out some updates below! After you watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full This Is Us playlist.

If you think back to when episode 11 wrapped up on Tuesday, NBC aired a super-ambiguous promo that didn’t make it altogether clear when the show was coming back for more episodes. Yet, the indication via press releases and multiple outlets was that the show was going to be back on the air come Tuesday, February 11. That would be a chance to see the second part to the trilogy of episodes, with each one focusing on a totally different character.

Now, we’ve learned that episode 12, focusing on Kevin, is going to be airing when we get around to Tuesday. You’re going to see him pay a visit to a significant part of his past, as you’ll see him spend some time with Sophie and recognize more what he wants down the road. This could be emotional and nostalgic even for him — yet, it doesn’t offer any guarantee that we will see these two characters together in the future.

NBC has also unveiled the full This Is Us season 4 episode 12 synopsis now, but it doesn’t give too much away beyond what we’ve already spelled out:

01/28/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin revisits his past and questions his future.

There is no guaranteed air date as of yet for the third part of the trilogy focusing on Kate, but we’ve got a feeling that in some level, it will be tied to what happened with Marc in her past. The end result of that story could prove devastating.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us, including more updates on what’s next

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to This Is Us season 4 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember that you can also stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







