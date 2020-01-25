Saturday Night Live preview: Adam Driver, Halsey expectations







The first episode of Saturday Night Live in the new year is coming on NBC tomorrow! That’s a cause of celebration, especially with Adam Driver involved.

At this point, it’s clear that the folks behind the scenes at Studio 8H are very big fans of the Star Wars / Marriage Story actor. This is the third time that he’s hosted, and beyond just that he’s done all three appearances in a relatively short period of time. What we know about Driver is simply this: He’ll do anything to commit to a laugh or making the sketch as good as possible. We remember that way back when from Girls, let alone some of the other stuff that he’s done on the show since.

As for the musical guest in Halsey, she’s certainly going to have her fair share of fans, as well! Her last appearance on the show was especially memorable, as she took on multiple duties and delivered an outstanding version of her hit “Without Me.” While she’s just listed as a musical guest this week, we do think that there’s a chance that she will appear in a sketch or two, as well.

For some more news on SNL in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest on the Eddie Murphy episode below!

In terms of the overall comedy, the only thing that we can expect for sure in this episode is an impeachment spoof. Given how, the vast majority of the times, politics dominate this show, we have to imagine that this is going to happen again here. The only other cold open that we could imagine is something on the Democratic debates, but they have not been too prevalent over the past week. That’s the challenge with a show like SNL sometimes, as you have to find a way to balance out some of the most-recent headlines with some of the stuff that happened when you were on hiatus. Sometimes, there are a few things that tend to fall through the cracks.

