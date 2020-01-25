MacGyver season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Stopping a weapon in time







MacGyver season 4 episode 2 is coming onto CBS come Friday, February 14, and it feels in some ways like this one could pick up where the premiere the week prior leaves off. It’s going to feature Xander Berkeley making another appearance in the role of General John Acosta, a man who seems eager to hire Mac and some other members of his team.

Yet, we’re going to go ahead and say that there are some surprise twists that work their way into this episode. Take, for example, that Acosta is not what he seems and he may have some ulterior motives when it comes to some of his actions.

Below, CarterMatt has the following MacGyver season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some additional news on what’s to come:

“Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed” – Department of Defense General John Acosta (Xander Berkeley) recruits MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security. But when it’s discovered that the general is planning an attack using the weapon, Phoenix must stop Acosta before the weapon is uploaded, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

At this point, it is still hard to have a great deal of context about just about anything with this season — we still haven’t seen it! Yet, we have a lot of faith in this team of writers to create something that is fast-paced, thrilling, but also still funny. One of the focal points of it in the early going will be nailing new addition Russ — with Henry Ian Cusick playing the role, though, there is cause for plenty of optimism. These first two episodes should set the tone for everything that follows, and we’re hoping for some familiar faces and new adventure.

Oh, and of course some signature MacGyver stunts that speak a great deal to the creativity and imagination of this character.

