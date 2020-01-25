Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? ‘Reckless’ and beyond







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you are continuing to hope for some more installments of the series, rest assured that we’re right there with you! It’s been a couple of weeks now since new episodes first came on the network, and we’ve still got one week more. Alas, there is no installment tonight.

So where do we go from here? Let’s take a quick look at some of the schedule that is coming up. For example, we know that there is a new episode airing next week entitled “Reckless” — if you haven’t heard that much about it, you can check out the synopsis below:

“Reckless” – Frank must uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a fellow cop of police brutality. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a famous photographer recently accused of assault by his former models, and Erin struggles to protect a witness as new justice reform laws go into effect, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Unfortunately, on the other side of this installment there is not one airing on February 7. If only we knew the reasoning for that — alas, there isn’t a whole lot of info out there on that subject. Yet, there is another episode on February 14 entitled ‘Fog of War,” and given that it’s February sweeps, we’d like to imagine there being one on the 21st, as well. There isn’t a whole lot of great information out there yet, but hopefully that’s something we’ll get a little bit more insight about over the next few weeks.

Of course, the best way to ensure that we get a season 11 is to keep watching — while some of these hiatuses may be frustrating, we do hope that you continue to stick around the show!

