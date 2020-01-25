Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Preparing for the future







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you do find yourselves wondering about an answer to this question, rest assured we’ve got that within! There is at least one more episode, after all, airing on the network next week … and then we’ve gotta wait for it.

There’s no new episode tonight, so let’s go ahead and get handing that bad news out of the way. The scheduling for the Jay Hernandez series is somewhat strange, mostly because we know there are more episodes beyond next week’s “A Game of Cat and Mouse.” Why not air some of them now? It’s clearly because CBS as a network is trying their best to ensure that new episodes don’t just completely crash out in the ratings. We definitely get this, but we can’t help but feel rather impatient.

For now, let’s just go ahead and share the details from the next new episode, provided that you haven’t seen them already:

“A Game of Cat and Mouse” – When Jin (Bobby Lee returns) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, he asks Magnum and Higgins to help save her, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Chef Roy Yamaguchi guest stars as himself.

So where will we go from here? If we had to wager a good guess at the moment, we’d argue that come later this spring, you’ll see the remaining Magnum PI episodes fill a spot once occupied by another CBS show. We do also wonder if it will take over the spot occupied by Hawaii Five-0 once it ends this May and then both Magnum PI and MacGyver could continue airing until the summer. There’s just an embarrassment of riches at the moment when it comes to CBS shows executive produced by Peter Lenkov — that means that there’s going to be some waiting involved in all of them getting on the air. It’s best to just be prepared for that in advance.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now…

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







