Dynasty season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Fallon’s next steps







Next week on Dynasty season 3 episode 11, you are going to see an installment entitled “A Wound That May Never Heal.” When you just look at that alone, the easiest reaction to have is surprise. This is a show that is often about embracing some of the juiciest drama out there and yet, this is a rather emotional title. Does this mean that there is some heartbreaking stuff coming around the bend? It’s easy to think that, but with this show, you never quite know where things are going to land.

For the time being, what we ultimately know is this — over the course of this episode, you’ll have a chance to see some fantastic stuff involving Blake and Cristal as they try to figure out where their relationship is at now. Meanwhile, Fallon’s going to do her best to move forward and find some more avenues and opportunities. Maybe this is an episode about a rise, but often such a thing can be accompanied by a pretty dramatic fall. With this show, you kinda have to expect almost anything to occur.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Dynasty season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

WHACK-A-MOLE – With Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) back in the picture, Blake (Grant Show) attempts to comfort Cristal (Daniella Alonso) while he also works to reestablish himself. Fallon (Liz Gillies) decides to expand her empire and seeks a favor from Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley). Sam’s (Rafael De La Fuente) love life continues to heat up, and Colby is forced to consider lesser options for his plan. Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Adam (Sam Underwood) form an unlikely friendship. Also starring Alan Dale and guest starring Daniel di Tomasso. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Bryce Schramm (#311). Original airdate 1/31/2020.

With Valentine’s Day coming on Dynasty, you will have a chance to also see a little bit of romance in the future — it just may not happen this week.

