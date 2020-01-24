Arrow series finale will contain a Green Lantern reference







For years on Arrow, there have been questions aplenty as to whether or not John Diggle could someday become John Stewart. As a matter of fact, there was an explicit Green Lantern reference back in the Elseworlds crossover event! There remains a lot of enthusiasm out there surrounding David Ramsey playing a version of the character, regardless of whether or not it comes to pass.

While we can’t say exactly what some of the Green Lantern teases are going to be before Arrow comes to a close, we can absolutely say that some of them are coming. For some more news on that, be sure to check out some of what Ramsey had to say within a new interview with TVLine:

“Without a doubt. You are absolutely going to get your answers. And well-deserved answers. We’ve been talking about this for years, and I think everyone by series’ end will be very happy.”

Beyond Arrow, we know already that there is a Green Lantern Corps series coming over on HBO Max, one that has the involvement of executive producer Greg Berlanti. Regardless of whether or not Ramsey is involved in this, it definitely does seem as though he’s aware of its existence and some of the plans. Here’s some of what he had to say to the website:

“I’ve talked to Greg about it, and they have a great plan. It sounds fantastic … People are champing at the bit to see this universe, to see this military corp come to live-action, and I’m among the people who are so excited.

Is it possible that Ramsey could actually have a role in the new show? We’d love to see it, but there aren’t a whole lot of answers around that at the moment. We know that there would be a number of people who would want him involved just because of his history around the character — even if he’s never actually played Green Lantern before. (Remember this — there were a lot of people who wanted Justin Hartley to be the Green Arrow because of the role he played in Smallville.)

One way or another, we’ll be getting some more answers to this subject in one week’s time.

