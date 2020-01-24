Ink Master interview: Patrick Flynn on elimination, team challenges, desire to return







From the very first episode of Ink Master season 13, you got a good sense of just how competitive Patrick Flynn was going to be. This is someone who openly took on the judges over their criticisms and was determined to showcase his skills. At some points this season, he certainly did that! Unfortunately, the end of the tattoo marathon on Tuesday led to his elimination. He faced criticism over potential skin trauma on his canvas, but even upon his exit, he still seemed eager to someday get another chance. Given this show’s tendency to bring back contestants, he could certainly have that chance!

Just in case you’re still wondering as to whether or not Patrick still has that competitive fire months removed from filming this season, the interview within this article proves it.

CarterMatt – What made you want to do this show in the first place?

Ever since season 1, episode 1, I knew I had to go on to showcase my skills. I’m an extremely competitive person and this was my chance to show the world who I am as an artist.

What was the hardest part of dealing with the tattoo marathon?

Tattooing is not a team sport. Collaborations can work but it takes time and preparation. Throwing four people on one person with no little to no time to prepare was extremely difficult. On top of that you add a time limit and switching artists occasionally just added to the stress.

Did you anticipate going in that there were going to be some issues with your canvas’ skin?

I thought there would be a possibility of skin issues but there’s no telling before you start to tattoo how the skin will react. Once you notice trauma starting you just have to finish it as quickly and gently as possible to avoid further damage.

Did you still think you should have stayed in the competition for another week?

I think I should have stayed to win. My designs were all hand drawn, my experience was apparent throughout the show. The amount of stress and pressure you go through being filmed on a competition show is unheard of. Hopefully I’ll get the chance to come back and prove what I came to prove the first time.

Are there other art styles and designs you wish you had a chance to show off?

I’m not a one trick pony so of course there are many other styles and designs I would’ve loved to shown. The audience just got a tiny taste of what I’m capable of!

How can people reach out to you for a tattoo appointment?

My website is www.patrickflynntattoos.com. My Instagram is @patrickflynntattoos. I’m always open for new appointments on designs I’m interested in, you just may have to wait a few months!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ink Master right now!

Are you going to miss Patrick on Ink Master season 13?

Be sure to share in the comments! (Photo: Paramount Network.)

This Interview was conducted by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







