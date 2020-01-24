The Blacklist season 7: Questions ahead for Donald Ressler







What will the story be coming up for Donald Ressler on The Blacklist season 7? With us waiting so long still for the show’s return in March, now is the time to ask questions. Luckily, we do still have plenty of them!

Below, check out five different things that we’d like answers to when it comes to Diego Klattenhoff’s character by the end of the year. We’ve also got a video below with some of our thoughts on the most-recent episode, if you haven’t seen that. Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our The Blacklist playlist.

1. What’s the status of his personal life? – Remember that this is a guy who ended up dating someone connected with a fake-girlfriend service, largely to exemplify some of his loneliness. He’s gone through some dark stuff and we’re rooting for him — regardless of if he ends up with Liz or someone else.

2. Does Liz clue him in on Katarina? – Ressler was one of the people trying to track her down for a part of season 6, so he could be someone Liz could go to with the information that she is still alive. There’s enough loyalty there that he could be a valuable friend to her.

3. What is his relationship like with Reddington? – A lot of Donald’s demons are now seasons old, and with Reddington thinking (for now) that Katarina is out of the picture, he could be looser and a little bit happier. What is that going to look like with Ressler and other members of the team? We’ll probably get some comedy out of it, but beyond that, there’s more we have to learn.

4. What will Ressler’s long-term future be? – What is Donald trying to achieve at this point in his life? We know that he was obsessed with Reddington prior to the events of the pilot, and with the show close to the end of its run (we’re hoping for at least one more season), there could be an opportunity to explore more of what the future could hold the remainder of the season.

5. Will we get a spotlight episode? – For those who are currently wondering, there is enough evidence out there that something like this is happening. We’ve already had big stories for both Aram and Cooper, and remember here as well that there’s one coming for Park. A Ressler episode is a foregone conclusion.

Related News – What could be coming up for Elizabeth Keen?

What do you want to see for Donald Ressler moving forward on The Blacklist season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around if you do want some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







