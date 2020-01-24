Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 premiere date hopes







Is there going to be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4? When could it premiere over on Netflix? With season 3 launching today, now does feel like the perfect time to take on some of these questions.

The first thing that we should note here is that Netflix has absolutely confused everyone with how they’ve chosen to label new episodes of the Sabrina series. They designate the story as “Parts” rather than seasons, and because of the way that they’ve chosen to air certain episodes, it’s hard at times to follow a “Part” versus a “Season.” Yet, we’re going to go ahead and consider each part its own season, which is something that seems to be commonplace among some across the internet.

The good news is that back when the series was renewed for season 3 back near the end of 2018, it was also given a green light for a season 4. Both seasons are slated to last for around eight episodes, which means that you’ve got a reasonable chunk of story still to come. Given that the episodes were shot somewhat concurrently, the other good news here is that you probably won’t have to wait too long to see what’s next. Odds are, the fourth season will premiere at some point later this year. No official premiere date has been released.

So what about a season 5? Is that something that all fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina should have at least some hopes for? At the moment, this is definitely not something that we’re willing to rule out. While Netflix doesn’t tend to have incredibly-long runs for most of their shows, the enthusiasm is still out there with this show — we know that there is a need to dive more into these characters, and there is also probably a hunger among some to see this world mixed more with Riverdale. We’re not sure that will ever happen, but we’re happy to relish in the show as it is.

