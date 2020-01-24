Ratings: Station 19 premiere rises; Last Man Standing steady







Let’s take a look at some of the latest ratings for Thursday night, shall we? There’s a lot to dive into here, and it all begins with the performance of Station 19.

First and foremost, let’s give a metaphorical tip-of-the-cap at the moment to the folks over at ABC for what was certainly some promotional trickery on their part. It’s true that there was a crossover event last night featuring the series and then also Grey’s Anatomy. However, the “crossover” mostly involved just one or two characters from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital turning up over there. Meanwhile, there was only a small presence of Station 19 characters on Grey’s Anatomy itself. The promotion led to the firefighter drama generating a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic (better than the season 2 premiere number), but was everyone happy with the end result?

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy stayed reasonably steady with a 1.4 rating despite moving back an hour. The same goes for A Million Little Things, which generated a 0.8 and seems to have found its audience overall.

For some more video discussions on Grey’s Anatomy, watch our take on the winter premiere/crossover below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

Another show we’ve been charting as of late is Last Man Standing, in part because Fox in this new era is having a hard time pinning down successful shows. Most of their new programming this year, save for Prodigal Son, is disappointing — it’s still too early to judge 9-1-1: Lone Star. Luckily, the Tim Allen comedy continues to perform reasonably well, with a 0.8 rating for last night’s new episode. While it is down versus the season 7 average so far, it’s doing well enough to have a good chance at coming back for a season 9. Fox may continue to need it, as well, as they hope to find some other comedy programming that works.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What did you end up watching on TV Thursday?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other details on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







