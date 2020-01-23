Station 19 season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Meet the new fire chief







Are you prepared for Station 19 season 3 episode 2 to arrive on ABC in a single week’s time? This episode will be the first non-crossover episode of the season and through that, you’re going to have a better chance to get updates on all of the core characters. That means more spotlights on Jack and Maya, plus also a chance to learn a little bit more about Ben separate just from his relationship with Bailey.

Oh, and it just so turns out that we’re also going to be meeting a new Seattle fire chief, and that suggests clashes aplenty between them and some of the other people on the team. We’ve already seen this play out before at the Station, with various firefighters doing battle with some higher-ups. Expect a lot of chaos, a good bit of danger, and beyond that some significant character stories. This is setting the foundation for what should prove to be a rather strong batch of episodes overall.

Curious in some more details as to what is coming up next? Then be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

The new Seattle fire chief is introduced to Station 19 and leaves the crew skeptical after his visit. Later, the firefighters are called to a department store fire caused by exploding fireworks, which triggers painful memories from Ben’s past and inspires him to pursue a new endeavor. Maya advocates for herself and her career, while Jack becomes more intertwined with an acquaintance; and Andy and Ryan have a heart-to-heart.

Through this season, we’re hoping for a better chance to get to know all of these characters as individuals beyond just the rescues — and for the crew to have a little bit of fun here and there. If we think back to the end of season 2, there was a lot of dark stuff that went down. We lost Lucas, saw Vic struggle with the recovery from that, and also spent a good bit of time worrying for some of these firefighters’ lives on the job. We’re sure that a good chunk of this will still be around, but we’d like to have a few more opportunities to laugh and just relish in getting to know them.

