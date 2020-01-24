Legacies season 2 spoilers: When will you see Kai Parker?







After tonight’s Legacies season 2 episode, it feels fair to say that there is an unbelievable amount of hype for Kai Parker. Chris Wood’s character is legendary thanks to The Vampire Diaries, and we have a feeling that he will wreck some havoc here moving forward.

We especially know that based on the way that tonight’s episode ended. What we’ve learned now is that Alaric and Emma have been sending a lot of bad students (including Sebastian, mind you) to the same world that Kai has resided ever since he was stuck there in the past. This prison world may also now inhabit Alaric, Lizzie, and Josie because of the events of tonight’s new episode. (We have a feeling that Ric may regret some of his decisions.)

So when are we actually going to see Kai front and center for a story? The February 6 installment carries with it the title of “Kai Parker Screwed Us,” so it feels like this is a reasonably good guess. Hopefully by this point, we have a proper sense of what is going on there, included what has happened to a lot of the questionable students that Alaric has been sending there over time. Has Kai just been siphoning them, or is he using them for a larger purpose? Is he creating an army of baddies in his image? The possibilities are pretty endless, and that is probably just what the writers of Legacies wanted. If they were going to bring back a character this notable from The Vampire Diaries, they want it to matter.

If you’re not familiar with Kai Parker, we recommend that you go back and check out some of his past episodes. If you do just that, we feel like you’ll be rather happy with the decision in the end. We’re hoping that he’ll stick around here for at least a few episodes, but you may not seem him too much longer after the fact. Kai is the sort of characters who has a tendency to burn bright since he operates at such a limited number of speeds.

What do you want to see next for Kai on Legacies season 2?

What do you want to see next for Kai on Legacies season 2?

