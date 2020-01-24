The Good Place season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Series finale details







Next week on The Good Place season 4 episode 13, it all ends. We have to brace for a fond farewell to one of television’s best series. Is there a chance for characters to finally discover happiness, or the afterlife that they would want? This is an installment that could be jam-packed and stuffed with a lot of different twists. We hope that there are some things that we don’t see coming … and that this episode pays off a lot of what has been established for the past several years.

Before going into this episode, remember this — The Good Place is not ending because of the ratings. Instead, it’s ending for creative reasons. This is something that executive producer Mike Schur wanted to ensure that this was the best ending possible. You don’t want a series to overstate its welcome — we don’t think that would have happened here, but it’s understandable that a quality producer would want to show some restraint.

Unfortunately, for those of you who do want finer details on where the show goes from here, there aren’t too many details out there. All we have is The Good Place season 4 episode 13 synopsis:

01/30/2020 (08:30PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Various conversations occur, between various groups of people TV-PG

The title for this episode is “Whenever You’re Ready,” and that makes us feel like we’re going to dive into another layer of the show’s bizarre, super-creative afterlife. We foresee this finale offering up a positive message, plenty of closure, and also some humor sprinkled in throughout.

Overall, we’d argue that The Good Place is a show that every network should look at as a template — it is one that exercised restraint and went for a super-ambitious premise. It’s incredibly creative, and we hope that other broadcasters decide that shows like this are worth a chance as opposed to ones that are a little more traditional in nature.

What do you think is coming on The Good Place season 4 episode 13?

How do you think that this series is going to wrap up?

