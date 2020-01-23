Supernatural season 15 episode 11 spoilers: More than just pool







Next week on Supernatural season 15 episode 11, you’re getting an episode entitled “The Gamblers” that has a lot going on. Schedule-wise, this one matters since it’s the final one to air on Thursday nights. (The series will be shifting over to Mondays later this year.) Story-wise, this feels like it’s going to be one of those episodes that wants to give you some false expectations. You may enter it thinking one thing about the story, only to then exit it later with some very different thoughts on your mind.

“The Gamblers” is meant to be fun on some level — it’s hard for it not to be when you’ve got some high-stakes game of pool at the center of it! Just prepare yourself in advance for that signature turn, since that is where the show could find a way to screw you.

Want a few more details now all about what’s coming? Then be sure to check out the full Supernatural season 15 episode 11 synopsis below:

YOU GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think. Charles Beeson directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay by Meredith Glynn (#1511). Original airdate 1/30/2020.

While it feels on paper as though the Sam/Dean storyline will take center stage, the Castiel one is obviously going to be important in its own way. If there isn’t some sort of unexpected twist in what’s going down with the Winchesters, you may have to look a little elsewhere for some of the surprises. Castiel’s mission at the moment could have some long-lasting ramifications –if nothing else, maybe it’s the thing that furthers along the Chuck story as we await some sort of resolution by the time we get to the series finale later this spring.

