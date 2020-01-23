NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 spoilers: Callen’s search continues







When NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 airs on CBS come Sunday, February 16, one thing is going to feel clear — Callen will still be gung-ho when it comes to his search for Anna. We saw at the end of this past episode that he was desperate to find her at all costs, and that is something that is going to continue … or even ramp up moving forward.

After all, we have a good sense now that Callen’s going to have some valuable help! Who better to assist in his quest now than Nell Jones? She can track and locate better than almost anyone.

For a few more details about Callen’s search plus the story overall, you don’t have to look any further than the new NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Commitment Issues” – The NCIS team investigates the murder of a Naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event. Also, Callen asks Nell to assist him in a worldwide search for Anna’s whereabouts, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There’s a lot of stuff that excites us about this story on paper for Callen, and it’s inevitably easier to focus on his side of things than the case itself. We just have so much more in the way of into on that! It’s inevitable that this is going to be where we cast the vast majority of our attention. We don’t expect any resolution to the Anna story just yet, though — more than likely, this is going to be something that takes a good bit of time in order to resolve completely.

