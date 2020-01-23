Chicago PD season 7 episode 13 return date: ‘I Was Here’







If you are interested in checking out the Chicago PD season 7 episode 13 return date at NBC, we have that for you here!

Let’s go ahead and kick this article off with the oh-so-bad but also expected news. There is no new episode of Chicago PD next week, just like there is no episode of either Chicago Fire or Chicago Med. It’s a brief one-week hiatus but, in the end, we’ll be seeing the police drama return come Wednesday, February 5. The first episode back carries with it the title of “I Was Here,” and you can expect it to be another big, powerful story with Kim Burgess at the center of it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago PD season 7 episode 13 synopsis with some more news all about what’s coming up next:

02/05/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After receiving a distressing 911 call, Burgess enlists the team’s help to track down a girl caught up in a sex-trafficking ring. TV-14

What we know about Burgess and her pregnancy at the moment is this: She wants to continue forward with the job. She knows who she is and, beyond that, how to keep herself and her unborn baby safe. She’s also got the support now of Ruzek fully in the field. We know that she is one of the most determined characters out there and she’s going to do whatever she can to find the missing girl and ensure justice. There are likely still some big stories for her and Ruzek moving forward this season, but we’d imagine that the writers will take some time with some of them. There is no real reason to rush anything along!

At this point, though, we are now past the halfway point of the season — things are only going to become more intense from here on out.

