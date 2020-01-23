Chicago Fire season 8 episode 13 return date for Taylor Kinney, cast







Curious to learn the Chicago Fire season 8 episode 13 return date on NBC, or some more information on what’s next?

The bad news tonight is rather simple — there is no new installment next week. At least this isn’t some sort of super-long hiatus, though, as you will get a chance to return to Firehouse 51 in just one week’s time. Not only that, but “A Chicago Welcome” is also going to feature the arrival of something new — a new truck! We would imagine that this sort of thing is cherished within the firehouse community, given that it’s not something that they’re able to get a hold of the vast majority of time.

If you do want some more information on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 13 synopsis below:

02/05/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The surprising arrival of a new fire truck brings both joy and chaos to members of Firehouse 51. Boden and Severide are asked to make peace with an old foe for the greater good. Brett receives family news while Foster plans a party with friends. TV-14

This is an episode that will give us a chance to see a lot of fun new stuff in general — it could be exciting to see more of Brett’s family! Of course, that’s assuming that the family news is good news when it could very well be the opposite. Regardless, it will be interesting to learn a little bit more about Sylvie beyond just where she is right now at the firehouse.

Oh, and you’ve got a Foster party! What’s not to like about this? The big thing to remember here is that all of these stories, on the surface, feel pretty happy. It’s probably fair to make the assumption that not all of them will be when the dust settles.

