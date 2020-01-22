Chicago Med season 5 episode 13 return date: A tale of brothers







Find yourself interested in learning the Chicago Med season 5 episode 12 return date over at NBC? Then consider this article your source for that, plus also some other information all about what you can expect.

Let’s start things off here by rolling out some of the bad news — after all, there is no new episode airing next week. Consider this a one-week break in the action, as you will see these doctors and nurses back on Wednesday, February 5. That’s where the new batch of stories kick off and we’ve got a feeling that they will be very much full of content. Within these upcoming stories, we’re going to have a chance to see how Dr. Halstead continues onward with his quest at the clinic. Not only that, there will be a mysterious story involving two different brothers. While we don’t think that we’re going to be seeing Chicago Med start to transition into Chicago PD, we do think that this is the sort of episode that will cause some of these characters to think a little bit differently.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what’s next:

02/05/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Two brothers in critical condition are rushed into the hospital by their parents, leaving Dr. Choi, April and Dr. Charles to tend to their care and left to piece together what actually transpired. Dr. Manning becomes suspicious of a new mother entering the E.D. Dr. Halstead’s tireless activities at the safe injection site start to take a toll on his work. TV-14

The story for Will, we imagine, is one that is going to carry through the rest of the season. We know that Will is doing what he can away from the hospital with it, but we do like to think that over time, we’ll see him start to take the role on more at Chicago Med itself. Maybe Gwen will come to her senses, and realize in some way that she is penalizing a lot of other people because of some personal anger.

