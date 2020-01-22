Riverdale season 4 episode 11 spoilers: The quiz show is here!







Curious to know a thing or two about Riverdale season 4 episode 11 and what’s coming up for these characters? There’s something about this upcoming episode that we love. Maybe it has to do with the Quiz Show element, mostly because it feels like one of the nerdier things that we’ve had a chance to see the show do over the years. It’s an opportunity for the writers to play around and then also figure out how to showcase the rivalry with Stonewall Prep. Also, it’s a different sort of story for Betty! We’re always down for getting more opportunities to see a lot of different story angles with this character.

As for what’s happening around this storyline, be prepared for some more surprises, but then also some storylines about characters working together in some rather unexpected ways.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Riverdale season 4 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP – Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture. Finally, Kevin’s (Casey Cott) date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn. Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Chell Stephen directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#411.) Original airdate 1/29/2020.

Beyond this episode, we know that there are some rather exciting times coming — think in terms of a Katy Keene crossover! You will see Lucy Hale on the upcoming February 5 episode, mostly as a nice way to set the stage for that show premiering next month. Hopefully, it will find the space to deliver a strong Riverdale story at the same time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now in regards to Riverdale!

What do you want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share in the comments below, and be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







