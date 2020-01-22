Better Call Saul season 5 promo: Struggles for Jimmy & Kim







The premiere of Better Call Saul season 5 is just over a month away (February 23), but we’ve got a good sense already of what’s ahead! Jimmy is getting closer and closer to becoming Saul Goodman, but doing that comes at a tremendous cost.

This cost may very well be any hope at a relationship with Kim Wexler, who has tried her best to stand by him through much of what he’s gone through. That’s even with it taking an emotional toll on her at times, and also contributing to some of her stress. The story in season 5 is a little bit different, though, mostly because of some of the choices that Jimmy is actively making. He’s the one who actively seeks out this new persona for himself, even though that means changing much of who he’s been. It comes with riskier clients and a shadier outlook on the world … but also more money.

For some more Better Call Saul video updates, remember to check out the latest on season 6 being the final one below. After you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also visit our Better Call Saul playlist. We’ll have more discussions throughout the season!

The question that Kim asks Jimmy in the promo below is a simple one — is it worth it? Is he really going to be better off becoming this person? It feels like it’s the sort of thing that ends their relationship — or at least it could over time. It may not be immediately (supposedly Saul had multiple ex-wives), but eventually, it seems to drive Kim off before the events of Breaking Bad.

So where is Kim in the future? To us, this mystery is one of the greatest driving forces of Better Call Saul as a series. We’re looking forward to opportunities to learn, provided of course that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould haven’t done the ultimate in cruelty and killed the character off.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5 with Jimmy and Kim?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember now to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







