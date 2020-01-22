Law & Order: SVU season 21 spoilers: Mayans MC actor to guest







While you wait to see Mayans MC season 3 premiere on FX down the road, there is a chance to see a familiar face elsewhere!

This week, NBC confirmed that on the upcoming February 6 episode of Law & Order: SVU, you will see Clayton Cardenas (otherwise known as Angel Reyes from the Sons of Anarchy spin-off) top by for a guest role. There’s no specific details as of yet when it comes to his role, but we can go ahead and share the full synopsis:

02/06/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Kat steps over the line when she suspects a trainer at her boxing gym is taking advantage of his students. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Manni Perez, Clayton Cardenas and Sumaya Bouhbal. TV-14

This episode is entitled “Redemption in Her Corner,” which in itself feels like a pretty explicit boxing reference. The story itself serves as a reminder of the challenges that come with being a part of the SVU — you often see all sorts of despicable things happening in the cases you work, and it’s easy to become emotionally invested as a result. That means, at times, trying to take drastic action in order to ensure justice is served. Kat is still new to the team, so she may push a little too hard in some of her efforts. She wants to do the right thing, but at times there are good and bad ways to go about doing some of that.

In the end, we consider this episode a possible lesson for Kat in restraint, and knowing that the best way to ensure justice sometimes is patience and going by the book. It’s not always easy, but it will allow you to help victims in the best possible way.

For those of you who love Mayans MC, hopefully there will be some more news to share over the coming days.

