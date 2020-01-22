Chicago Fire season 8: Monica Raymund on possible Brett, Casey romance







It only makes sense that Monica Raymund is going to be asked about what’s happening now on Chicago Fire, especially with her recent return in mind. Just remember, first and foremost, how important a role Gabby Dawson had on the show for so many years. She was integral in making the series work, and there’s going to more than likely be a demand to see her again down the road.

Of course, the fact that Dawson and Casey recently slept together raises all sorts of questions — consider this Dawson having a role on the show even if she is not present physically. We know that Casey and Brett seem to be moving closer and closer to each other, though there is no clear evidence that a relationship is having for sure.

For those at least wondering what Monica herself thinks about Casey and Brett together, she made it clear to TV Guide (after joking that the idea “breaks her heart”) that she has no issue with her former fictional love interest moving on:

“I think that they’re grown people, they’re adults … Gabby Dawson left the relationship and Casey has every right to see who he wants.”

If Raymund was still on the show, it’s possible that Dawson and Casey would still be together — yet, it’s hard to play a game of what-if here. It was Monica’s decision to depart, and we know that she is off doing some other great things now. She’s got a role on the upcoming Starz series Hightown, and we imagine that there are going to be some opportunities to do some other great stuff, as well. She’s directed since her exit an episode of Law & Order: SVU, and we totally think that it would be cool if she came back to the One Chicago world in a similar capacity moving forward.

Remember now that the latest episode of Chicago Fire is slated to air on NBC a little bit later tonight. Stay tuned formore coverage!

What do you want to see with Casey and Brett as we dive deeper on Chicago Fire season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news.

