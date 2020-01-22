Arrow spin-off pilot ratings solid; Legends of Tomorrow dips







The latest ratings are in for Tuesday night, and for the sake of this article, we are concerned mostly about The CW for a couple of reasons.

Let’s start things off here with Arrow, given that last night’s new episode was really Green Arrow and the Canaries. It served as a backdoor pilot to a potential show coming up featuring Katherine McNamara, Juliana Harkavy, and Katie Cassidy. It was an ambitious premise and we were psyched to see if viewers would respond — and for the most part, they did. A 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic seems par for the course with this show, but it also generated over 900,000 total viewers. That’s the largest audience this season for any episode of Arrow, with the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover excluded.

Will this be enough for the spin-off to get a series order? Nothing is a sure thing, but we’re cautiously optimistic given that Arrow is ending and that we get the feeling that The CW is going to be trying to put as much different content on the air in the years ahead.

The sad news, meanwhile, comes in that the season 5 premiere of Legends of Tomorrow drew just a 0.2 rating and just over 720,000 total viewers. The show’s always been one of the more ratings-challenged series in the Arrowverse. That doesn’t mean that it struggles across the board, though, as it is frequently one of the most-recorded shows on television when you look at the percentage of viewers who watch via DVR/streaming. It’s audience is just a little different, and we’ll continue to stress that this is our favorite Arrowverse show out there. (We are still worried about what it could look like without Brandon Routh, but that’s a discussion for another time.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the two-hour series finale event of Arrow, premiering next week

What did you watch on television Tuesday night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more insight when it comes to all of these shows. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







