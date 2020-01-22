FBI: Most Wanted episode 4 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Caesar’







Are you ready to check out FBI: Most Wanted episode 4 when it airs on CBS? This is an installment entitled “Caesar,” and it is one that will also feature one of the most dangerous cases for Barnes to date.

Let’s face it — being a part of this team comes with some extremely high stakes. There’s no other way around it. You are taking out some of the most dangerous people in the entire country and you have to find a way to still sleep and recover for the next day. That’s a hard thing to balance out.

Below, CarterMatt has the full FBI: Most Wanted episode 4 synopsis, which carries with it a little bit more information on what’s next.

“Caesar” – Barnes goes on a dangerous undercover mission involving an ambitious gang leader who is plotting turf wars and massacres across the Bronx in a bid for more power, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Let’s face it — these episodes are the sort of stories that are necessary fairly early on in the series’ run. They allow you to get more of a window into a character’s world than what you’ve seen before. For Barnes, this is an opportunity for a spotlight and to show everything that lies inside. It’s a mettle test if there ever was one.

Of course, even beyond what’s taking place with Barnes at the moment, you’re going to have a lot of excitement and high-octane drama. This gang leader seems to be the sort of person who is almost always hard to take down, mostly due to the fact that they probably have people all around who are willing to die for them. Trying to stop them and in a federally-approved way can be extremely challenging.

