Emergence episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Will Piper save the day?







Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to check out Emergence episode 13 on the air … and it marks the end of the road. Not only is this the season finale, but there’s a good chance that this will also mark the series finale. It’s hard to imagine there being any more new installments after the ratings we’ve seen as of late … unless, of course, viewers really fight or there is another network/service that takes interest.

We’re not trying to be pessimistic here — if nothing else, consider all of this another reason to watch live in the event that you haven’t already.

So what is coming up during this episode? You’re going to be seeing a dangerous position where Jo could find her life on the line. Who better than Piper to help save the day? This is going to be a team effort where she and others fight in order to ensure Helen is stopped here, once and for all.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Emergence episode 13 synopsis with more news on what’s ahead:

Jo and Brooks are in danger, and Piper’s determined to help. With Helen’s mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late.

From the outside looking in with this episode, we would imagine that the biggest struggle is cliffhanger-based. If you are one of the writers, how do you wrap up this season? Do you deliver an ending that is conclusive, or do you still set up a tease for season 2? If we had it our way, we’d go somewhere in between. Give viewers a proper ending to some of the current mysteries, but also set up a reasonable season 2 tease in the event a miracle happens and the show comes back for more.

