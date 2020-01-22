New Amsterdam season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Sharpe’s revelation







Next week, New Amsterdam season 2 episode 12 is going to air and with it, you can be prepared for emotions aplenty. This is an episode that will need to compensate for the fact that there is no This Is Us coming on before it. (Luckily, the show having a three-season renewal helps to take away from any ratings concerns that we would have.)

So what’s coming up? This may prove to be an incredibly-important episode for Dr. Helen Sharpe, one that will give her a chance to come to some very important decisions. We know that she’s had a lot to think about as of late and it makes sense. She’s faced a demotion at the hospital and while Max is fighting for her, it’s a different horizon for her now. There are new challenges, and trying to forge a new path is difficult when there are so many bumps in the road.

Want a few more teases? Below, CarterMatt has the full New Amsterdam season 2 episode 12 synopsis with more news on what’s coming up:

01/28/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Sharpe has an important realization that will affect her career. Meanwhile, Max and Reynolds take on uncharted waters when a young patient comes to New Amsterdam with symptoms of a heart attack. TV-14

This is one of those episodes that has the challenging task of pushing the story forward, but not too much forward. It’s more of an introduction into the second half of the season where the cards are reshuffled but you’re still playing with the same deck. You also have the challenge of trying to balance out a patient-of-the-week story with things that are a little deeper and personal. Keeping that picture is always going to be important for a show like this, really no matter when it is in the midst of a season.

