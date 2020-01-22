Arrow season 8 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Fadeout,’ & the series finale







It’s going to be hard to describe Arrow season 8 episode 10 as anything other than one of the most important episodes in the history of The CW. It’s the series finale for the show that started it all! Without this episode, there would be no Arrowverse, and there would be no real opportunity to dive into some of these comic-book characters like never before.

It’s so weird to think about where we were in contrast to where we are now. The show originally felt a lot like it was trying to bring the Christopher Nolan – Batman movies to television. Then, things got a little bit crazier with the arrival of Barry Allen and, over time, more and more superpowers entered the world. Then, you had the Legends of Tomorrow, the multiverse, Supergirl, Batwoman, and many other characters. It’s the biggest superhero universe on TV now, and it all started off with a guy in a hood and a small core of people willing to help him.

So how will the story wrap up? There will be some emotional farewells for sure, as many characters are going to do whatever they can in order to pay their respects to one Oliver Queen. We know that Emily Bett Rickards and many others from the past will be coming back, as you will further see the impact of Crisis on Infinite Earths on this world.

For a few more details on the series finale, check out the Arrow season 8 episode 10 synopsis:

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

Before we gear up for this episode, know this — there will also be an episode that takes a look back on the show and its legacy, as well. That begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and that is going to lead into the series finale airing at 9:00. Go ahead and get some tissues, since you are going to need them.

