The Resident season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Donors in danger







The Resident season 3 episode 14 is going to be bringing a lot of interesting stuff to the table — take, for example, work relationships in jeopardy! Logan Kim and Barrett Cain have worked hand in hand for a good percentage of the series but now, there’s a good chance that this could start to fall apart. Cain won’t be a part of some big-time decisions made by Kim and because of that, he may start to question some things. In particular, we wonder if he is going to start wondering whether or not he hitched himself to the wrong wagon.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 3 episode 14 synopsis with more information on what’s coming up next:

Cain feels disrespected by Logan Kim when he is left out of a major decision regarding Conrad. Meanwhile, the doctors work together to try to save the lives of two big Red Rock donors who were involved in a jet skiing accident. Then, Irving and Devon realize that three of their patients, all with different symptoms, could actually be triggered by the same thing. Also, Bell’s supplement company proves to be more lucrative than anyone anticipated, but an unexpected snag could put it in jeopardy in the all-new “The Flea” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-314) (TV-14 D, L, V)

At some point this season, we’d love to see Cain recognize the error of his ways and move a little bit more to the side of come of our favorite doctors. Will it happen? There’s no guarantee, but maybe we can recognize this episode as a turning point.

Regardless of whether or not it actually is, we do know this — it’s going to be the last episode of The Resident on Fox for at least a little while. After this wraps, we’ll be waiting until we get around to February 11 to see what’s coming up next. Remember that February 4 is the State of the Union, and no major network wants to air programming when it could get pulled off the air.

