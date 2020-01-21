Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 2 return date: Nate & ‘new’ Zari







Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 2 is airing on The CW on February 4 and we come with good news! All signs point to it being every bit as insane as what we have in the premiere. This remains one of television’s most-insane shows, especially now that it has basically embraced its inner sense of silliness. It’s over-the-top, action-packed when it needs to be, and it does have characters you care a lot about.

Take, for example, Zari — a character who seemingly left the timeline in her current form at the end of season 4. Her relationship with Nate seems to be gone into thin air … or at least that’s how it seems at the moment. With this show, can you really say never forever? They may find a way to link back up, but the one crummy thing is having to wait for it. Because of Arrow airing its two-hour series finale event next week, it will occupy all of the network’s time. Legends of Tomorrow will return alongside The Flash, and we can only hope that this helps its ratings. After all, it’s one of the best lead-ins that the network has!

If you want a few more details as to what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 2 synopsis:

CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt (#502). Original airdate 2/4/2020.

Related News – Be sure to check out some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now!

What do you want to see on Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







