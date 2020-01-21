Saturday Night Live: RuPaul, JJ Watt to host; Justin Bieber performing







There’s a whole bevy of Saturday Night Live related news to report on today, especially since from a hosting point of view, there are a wide array of names coming on board.

More than likely, you’ve already heard that Adam Driver is returning to host the upcoming episode this weekend, and that Halsey is returning as the musical guest. Now, we’re hearing that the February 1 episode — the one right before the Super Bowl — is being hosted by JJ Watt. There’s a good chance that this could be a hot mess, given that Watt’s comedy stylings are relatively untested. Yet, Peyton Manning had some genuinely good moments on SNL and this is the show trying to stretch out its marketability to a sports crowd. They do this every now and then. Watt’s a relevant choice given that he is a well-known athlete on a team in the Houston Texas that made the playoffs. He’s also known for a lot of the charity work that he did after Hurricane Harvey. It’s at least one of those shows that we’ll watch out of curiosity.

For those wondering, Watt will be joined by Luke Combs on his episode of the show.

So what about what’s happening after the fact on February 8? RuPaul is going to be arriving as host, which we have a feeling is going to be all sorts of fun. We’re sure that there will be Drag Race references aplenty and a lot of chances to see some fantastic costumes. Justin Bieber will be returning to the show as musical guest, which could be a great chance for him to win back over some people who didn’t love the last time he hosted. (Bieber’s absolutely talented, but most of his sketches the last time he hosted lacked a lot of creativity and pizzazz.)

