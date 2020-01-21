Outlander season 5: Brianna takes center stage in new video







Outlander season 5 is continuing its promotional push leading into its February 16 premiere and today, it’s all about Brianna.

In the video below, you can see a quick little spotlight that is all about Sophie Skelton’s character as you get a sense as to where her mind is entering the season. She recognizes that more so than anything, she wants her son Jemmy to be a good person. She recognizes the hardships that go along with being a good mother in any century, let alone in the 1700’s, a world so different from her own. She recognizes the challenges that are there, whether it be the threat of war or the lack of modern conveniences.

Yet, we do think that Brianna will end up being a great mother, largely because she’s got a great one herself in Claire to look towards. Both of these women are caring, empathetic, but yet also determined and courageous. If Jemmy brings all of this to the table, he can be a fantastic person who will take care of himself and others. He also has a father in Roger who will be there for him, as well. Fraser’s Ridge is going to become more of a community in season 5, and there may never be a shortage of people around to help.

Of course, one of the central questions of season 5 for Brianna and Roger will be whether or not to stay in North Carolina over their present in the 20th century. They would be in less danger potentially were they to go back to their own time, but they’d also be leaving behind family. Also, there is no 100% verification yet that Jemmy can even time-travel.

If there’s one thing we’re concerned about for Brianna herself, it’s that Stephen Bonnet may still be out there. After all, we never saw a body after what transpired this past season…

What do you want to see the most when it comes to Brianna’s story on Outlander season 5?

