The Good Doctor season 3 episode 13 spoilers:







Want to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor season 3 episode 13? This is an installment entitled “Sex and Death” — in other words, this is an episode revolving around very different extremes. At one point, you’re going to have a chance to see Shaun and Carly work closer to be intimate with each other. Meanwhile, at another point you’re going to have a difficult case when it comes to Shaun and Morgan. They are going to be doing whatever they can to help a patient who is trying to live “in the moment.” Sure, there are some positives that go along with that … but there are also some drawbacks. This could be someone who makes it harder in order for them to survive.

Below, CarterMatt has the official The Good Doctor season 3 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznik grapple with a terminal cancer patient who is determined to live the last few months of his life without inhibition. Meanwhile, Dr. Reznik must confront her relationship with her mother when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman; and Shaun and Carly’s relationship reaches a new level of intimacy.

This episode may be one of the most important ones of the season for Morgan, and we’re glad that we’re going to have some chances to connect with her more. As a character, there were some significant challenges that she faced. Just think about it like this — she came on board as someone who was aggressive and confident, really to the point where she came off as competitive and career-seeking rather than personal. Yet, since that time she has shown off many different sides. That’s a part of what makes The Good Doctor so great — there’s a lot of nunace throughout just about every single character.

Maybe Morgan’s story will have a resolution — as for Shaun and Carly, it may still take a little bit of time before things wrap up entirely.

