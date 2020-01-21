All Rise episode 14 return date hopes for CBS drama







Following tonight’s new episode, do you find yourselves curious to learn the All Rise episode 13 return date? Consider this article an early source for some information … though there are also some other details still under wraps, as well.

The thing that frustrates us the most at the moment about the long-term future of the Simone Missick legal drama is this: The back-and-forth nature of its scheduling. We have a new episode tonight after a brief break. Now, we’re going to have another break. It’s not a long one, mind you, but All Rise is going to be back (at least according to The Futon Critic) on Monday, February 3 with an installment entitled “Bye Bye Bernie.” There are going to be some new episodes airing throughout the month of February, more than likely — at least if past network programming trends hold.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no clear word on what’s going to be coming up over the next few episodes, but we imagine there will be more opportunities to try and flesh out the story of Lola Carmichael after what we saw tonight. While we really enjoyed a lot of what we’ve seen so far, we know there’s even better stuff to come. That’s one of the joys of the writers getting a chance to dive more and more into a character over time.

The biggest thing that we hope while waiting for more episodes is that viewers remember to watch, and also watch live. After all, that is the only way to ensure that there is going to be another batch of episodes! We’re happy that the show has found an audience so far, especially since it was such a gamble in the early going without any big names in the group.

What do you want to see when it comes to All Rise episode 14?

Are you frustrated by the off-and-on nature of the show’s scheduling at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember here that you can also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

