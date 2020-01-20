Damon Gupton leaving Black Lightning during season 3







At some point during Black Lightning season 3, be prepared to say goodbye to another major character. After all, Damon Gupton is going to be leaving the show and his role of Chief Henderson.

So why is that happening? Based on some more information from the actor himself, it seems to be a creative choice rather than one of his own making. In a series of posts on Twitter (see below), the actor (who also had a brief stint on Criminal Minds) had the following to say about his exit:

And that’s a wrap. My final night on the set of [Black Lightning]. In December before X-mas I was told Chief Henderson is not in the plans for season 4 and that I would be let go. My [heart goes out] to a helluva hard working crew. Big [ups] to cast, writers, producers, staff, CW, WB.

…And special shoutout to all the great BL fans who greet me in the street, airports, restaurants. Your appreciation means the world to me. Know that I treasure it. Disappointed I’m not allowed to continue the ride with you but glad we had the time we did.

If Gupton has already filmed his final night on the show, odds are that you will see him exit prior to the end of the season. Depending on how the character is written out, there’s also a chance that he could return down the road … but it’s hard to speculate on that right now. Let’s just hope that he’s still out there alive.

Overall, our general sentiment here is one of sadness. Gupton’s a fantastic hour and while shows often evolve, it’s never easy to say goodbye to someone who has been a part of the world of a show for a number of years.

Black Lightning returns tonight following a hiatus, and also series star Cress Williams making an appearance within the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. You can get more news on the subject below.

What do you think about Damon Gupton leaving Black Lightning?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more information. (Photo: The CW.)

And that’s a wrap. My final night on the set of @blacklightning. In December before X-mas I was told Chief Henderson is not in the plans for season 4 and that I would be let go. My❤️to a helluva hard working crew. Big 🙏to cast, writers, producers, staff, CW, WB #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/i9L53QcVjg — Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) January 19, 2020

….And special shoutout to all the great BL fans who greet me in the street, airports, restaurants. Your appreciation means the world to me. Know that I treasure it. Disappointed I’m not allowed to continue the ride with you but glad we had the time we did.🙏❤️ #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/t7MO7XkYq0 — Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) January 19, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







