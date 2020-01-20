Big Brother Canada season 8 premiere date, schedule revealed







If you’re interested in getting some of the earliest of details regarding Big Brother Canada season 8, consider this article an opportunity for the earliest of news!

Today, Global confirmed that on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, the new “supersized” season will begin. New episodes are airing Wednesdays at the aforementioned time, plus also Thursdays and Sundays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Arisa Cox is returning to host, and while specific twists are still under wraps, the “supersized” nature of the show will be revealed come premiere night. Our mind is already aflutter with possibilities, including the potential for a longer season or at least one with a larger cast.

For some more early thoughts entering the new season, watch our new video below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube.

Leading up to the new season premiering, there will also be on March 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern a new special entitled Big Brother Canada’s Supersized Season 8 Preview with ET Canada. (Yes, that is a super-long title.) What’s going down there? Per a press release, it “will feature sit-down interviews with this season’s cast, an exclusive tour of the new BBCAN house with host Arisa Cox, retrospectives on past seasons, and the biggest look-ahead with the official reveal of the show’s Season 8 theme.”

While we’d argue that Big Brother Canada is coming out of its weakest overall season of the show, in general it remains overall a fantastic edition to the franchise. The casting and house design are often better than the US version, and some of the challenges and twists and innovative and fun. Are the live feeds infrequent and at times less extreme than America’s? Sure, but they’re also free. The product-placement can be at times a little over-the-top, but remember that A) like we said, the feeds are free and B) it’s a Canadian show with a smaller overall audience than the US version. This stuff helps to keep the series on the air.

We’ll be back with more coverage throughout the season, so be sure to keep coming back to this link.

What do you want to see on Big Brother Canada season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news related to the show. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







