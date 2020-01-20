SAG Awards 2020: In Memoriam honors Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, more







With just about every year of entertainment, there are almost always fantastic performers who we lose. It’s a part of the cyclical nature of this world, and during the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, we saw a tribute to some of them. The In Memoriam segment is almost always one of the most powerful parts of any major award show — and this is the first one of the calendar year, as the Golden Globes do not commonly do such a segment.

So who did the SAG Awards opt to highlight tonight in their segment? Luke Perry, Robert Blanche, Russi Taylor, Bill Macy, Dick Miller, Shelley Morrison, Seymour Cassel, Arte Johnson, Katherine Helmond, Cameron Boyce, Sue Lyon, Rip Torn, Brian Tarantina, Buck Henry, Peter Mayhew, Danny Aiello, Rutger Hauer, Robert Forster, Valerie Harper, Rene Auberjonois, John Witherspoon, Doris Day, Albert Finney, and Peter Fonda were among the names mentioned tonight.

